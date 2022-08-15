2 students injured, 1 killed first week of school; Community calls for change

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A community came together Saturday to mourn the loss of a student killed on the first day of school.

On Saturday, community activists and families came together for a vigil to honor those who were injured and killed. Families told us they were heartbroken, devastated, and ready for change.

“It didn’t really hit me until the next day what happened, and then it just felt unreal.”

While Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to school, they say a car came out of nowhere.

“We’re both at the crosswalk, she pressed the button, and we were able to go, so we were walking and maybe like midway through the crosswalk,” Kaydyn said.

“That’s when she hit us,” Kaydyn said.

Both middle school girls were struck down by a car, and just a few days earlier, another little girl was hit and killed while getting off a school bus. Now Rutherford County parents and organization leaders are speaking out.

“It’s not just Rutherford County. It’s the state; it’s the country and maybe we are all getting a bit too comfortable with losing children,” Chuck Isbell said.

To honor the three children hit by cars, Chuck Isbell, the Families for Safe streets Organization, and many others are pushing for change.

“25 miles an hour on residential roads because if you get hit going 40 miles an hour, there’s a 90% chance of death, but if you get hit at 25 miles an hour, there’s an 80% chance of life,” Isbell said.

Two years ago, Chuck’s son was hit and killed by a car going 45miles an hour.

“With my son, Sofia, and these two other children. There is not one ticket that has been issued, not one ticket. Where’s the accountability?” Isbell said.

And he’s not the only parent asking for answers.

“I just want an, I’m sorry or something because, at the scene, she didn’t even know who hit her; the person never approached them and said sorry,” Kaydyn’s Grandmother said.

Parents and victims say something has to change, and it has to happen soon.

“I would never want anyone to be in that kind of situation; it’s scary,” Kaydyn said.

Organizers and families say they will continue raising awareness, reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention.

