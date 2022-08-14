Tomato Art Festival returns to East Nashville


One of East Nashville's greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of East Nashville’s greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday.

People from all over came to the Tomato Art Festival.

It was full of art, music, food, costumes and the parade with tens of thousands of people in attendance to celebrate.

“It’s crazy how one little tomato brings a lot of people together,” one festivalgoer said. “We’re feeling the joy today, just pure happiness and joy, and that’s awesome.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tomato art festival this weekend
Tomato Art Fest kicks off

Latest News

Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash on Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill Road.
Clarksville Police investigating fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey
Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey
Tomato Art Festival returns to East Nashville
Tomato Art Festival returns to East Nashville
Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey
Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey