Tomato Art Festival returns to East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of East Nashville’s greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday.

People from all over came to the Tomato Art Festival.

It was full of art, music, food, costumes and the parade with tens of thousands of people in attendance to celebrate.

“It’s crazy how one little tomato brings a lot of people together,” one festivalgoer said. “We’re feeling the joy today, just pure happiness and joy, and that’s awesome.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.