Shooting investigation leads to man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into an East Nashville shooting led to a Nashville man being sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday for drug and firearms violations.

United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said 40-year-old Anthony Ussery was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Court records show that on May 8, 2019, Metro Police officers responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Meridian Street and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.

Video footage from a nearby business showed a black sedan approaching the victims and someone firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. An investigation revealed Ussery as the shooter.

The two victims, who are brothers, believed the shooting occurred because of a recent dispute with Ussery. Ussery was later arrested and charged by MNPD about this shooting.

Court records also show that on March 23, 2021, while out on bond for the May 2019 shooting, Ussery was stopped by a Nashville Airport Authority police officer for a traffic violation.

He was found to have 57 grams of fentanyl and a loaded 9mm pistol. On March 25, 2021, a federal criminal complaint charged Ussery with federal crimes. A federal grand jury then indicted him on July 13, 2021.

Ussery has four prior felony convictions, including attempted robbery, manslaughter, facilitation of drug sale, and possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled substances.

