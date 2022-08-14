Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday.

Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30.

Detectives followed the vehicle to Kirkpatrick Drive at Sylvan Street where Bufford stopped and parked in a nearby lot. He was taken into custody.

Police said a handgun was located under the driver’s seat. He is being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and vehicle theft. Police said Bufford was convicted of two counts of felony vehicle theft and carrying a gun on school property in January for a 2020 incident at McGavock High School. He received a four-year probated sentence.

Bufford remains jailed on $25,000 bond.

