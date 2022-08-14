Officials recover body from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a 25-year-old Nashville man was recovered late Saturday night from Percy Priest Lake, TWRA officials said.

The man, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, had jumped into the lake from his boat just after 3 p.m. and never resurfaced.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Nashville OEM and Nashville Fire personnel conducted a search of the lake for the man.

Nashville OEM deployed buoys marking the location where the man was last seen. TWRA and OEM used side scan sonar units to attempt to locate the missing man. TWRA also deployed a remote operated vehicle to aid in the recovery effort.

Around 11 p.m. the body of the missing man was located using the remote operated vehicle and divers from Nashville OEM were able to make the recovery.

This is the 23rd boating fatality in 2022 in Tennessee.

