MNPD: Man arrested after robbing 2 in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed two others.

38-year-old Andre Dean was arrested after two men were robbed at an Old Smith Springs Road residence.

There, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department found a loaded pistol and drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.

One of the victims was able to provide a good description of the suspect’s vehicle, a black Ford Taurus which allowed detectives to find him at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike.

Dean was taken into custody and during an interview, he admitted his involvement in the robbery, according to MNPD.

In the car, police found a loaded nine-millimeter pistol, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of cocaine and five grams of fentanyl. MNPD said Dean claimed that the drugs were his and that he had been selling narcotics throughout the day.

Dean was charged with two counts of aggravated assault (he allegedly fired a shot during the hold-up), five counts of drug possession with intent to sell, felon in possession of a gun, and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held on a $342,000 bond.

