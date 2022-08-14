Kentucky State Police investigating murder of man in Logan County


(wcax)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED, Kent. (WSMV) - Kentucky officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Olmsted community.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder in the Olmsted community.

Logan County deputies responded to the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road where they found a dead male.

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks of Clarksville was shot and killed by a person who ran away from the scene.

KSP has requested that anyone with any information or has any leads concerning Burks should contact Detective Graham Rutherford with KSP Post 3 at the following number: (270) 782-2010.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor.
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Fearn Friday night for a shooting that occurred on...
Suspect arrested in Lincoln Co. attempted murder
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.
There is no serial killer in Mount Juliet Police say after rumors spread