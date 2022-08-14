Kentucky State Police investigating murder of man in Logan County

OLMSTED, Kent. (WSMV) - Kentucky officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Olmsted community.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder in the Olmsted community.

Logan County deputies responded to the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road where they found a dead male.

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks of Clarksville was shot and killed by a person who ran away from the scene.

KSP has requested that anyone with any information or has any leads concerning Burks should contact Detective Graham Rutherford with KSP Post 3 at the following number: (270) 782-2010.

