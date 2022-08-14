Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The funeral service for longtime Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday.

Casey served with Metro Police for 38 years, including 15 years as the chief.

Casey was known for helping those less fortunate across the city. He started the department’s annual Christmas basket program in 1961.

Current Chief John Drake and former chiefs with the department say his legacy lives on.

“He deeply cared about the people around him. He deeply cared about the public,” former chief Steve Anderson said. “I learned so much from him that I used in later years that I’ll be forever in his debt.”

“I once read that you can judge a man’s character by the way he treats other people,” former chief Emmett Turner said. “Chief Casey was tough, but he was fair.”

“Most of all, Chief Casey was my friend,” Drake said. “Like all of us gathered in this church today, I miss him, but I assure you his legacy lives on.”

Casey passed away last month on his 96th birthday.

