Former Cancer Research Foundation Executive sentenced for embezzling over $3.7 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Executive Vice President of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling over $3.7 million from the Foundation.

United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in addition to the four years in prison, 56-year-old Melissa Goodwin, the former Executive VP and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation for Cancer Research, would have to pay $3,949,800.70 in restitution.

According to court documents, Goodwin was charged with wire fraud in January and pleaded guilty in February to devising and operating a scheme to defraud the Foundation by purchasing approximately $3.96 million in tickets from online ticket vendors Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Primesport, and On-Location, using a Foundation credit card she has obtained in her name.

Officials confirmed that the tickets purchased were not for a legitimate Foundation purpose. Court documents said the tickets were for musical events such as Lady Gaga and Celine Dion concerts and sporting events, such as Super Bowl LIV, scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020.

Goodwin reportedly provided the purchased tickets to an individual in New York City who owned and operated a charity auction business that conducted auctions for clients, offering consignment items such as event tickets and sports memorabilia for use in their auctions. Officials said that as part of the scheme, Goodwin led this individual to believe that she had acquired the tickets at no cost or a discounted rate.

In addition to using the Foundation’s credit card to purchase tickets, she bought expensive and rare alcohol, plane tickets, and hotel stays. All were confirmed to not be for legitimate Foundation purposes. She also used the Foundation’s bank accounts to pay the credit card charges.

Court documents said that to conceal the purchases, Goodwin provided falsified credit card statements and false expense reports to the Foundation’s accounting firm. She also falsified the credit card statements by altering them to conceal the ticket purchases and other expenses. In addition, Wildasin said Goodwin often would replace the actual vendor’s name with a different vendor’s name so that the charges appeared legitimate Foundation expenses. In total, Goodwin concealed over $3 million in fraudulent costs.

The Foundation’s accounting firm prepared the Foundation’s periodic financial statements based on these falsified credit card statements and expense reports. The accounting firm then emailed those statements to Goodwin, whose job was to provide them to the Foundation’s CEO.

According to Wildasin, before Goodwin provided the statements to the CEO, she falsified those financial statements by inflating the Foundation’s assets and lowering its liabilities to make the Foundation appear more liquid than it was at the time. These falsifications then prevented the Foundation from detecting Goodwin’s fraudulent transactions.

In addition to falsifying the credit card and financial statements, Goodwin forged the signature of the Foundation’s CEO on six checks totaling $966,275.78 that the Foundation did not approve.

