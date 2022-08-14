Firefighter injured battling Montgomery County house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire on Superior Lane in Montgomery County.

Officials said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery.

The fire was reported at the home in eastern Montgomery County around 3:45 p.m. Station 18 and several other units from throughout the county assisted in battling the fire.

13 Aug 1549 hours – Montgomery County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on Superior Lane. The incident was in... Posted by Montgomery County Fire Service on Sunday, August 14, 2022

