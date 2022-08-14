Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare.

Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities.

“I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with a child in a Bellevue daycare said. “I have no idea what I’m going to do.”

Pham’s son was enrolled in the daycare program at Kindercare on Old Hickory Boulevard, but just a few weeks ago they started running into issues.

“We got some emails saying that they had some staffing issues and it sounded like it was pretty severe,” Pham shared.

Before she knew it, Pham said she started getting calls hours before dropping off her son Anthony. Kindercare at that location said Anthony cannot come to daycare because they don’t have enough teachers for each classroom.

“They’re having to combine classrooms already so it’s just chaos,” Pham said.

Three classrooms closed for more than two weeks because of short staffing leaving Pham and her son as well as dozens of other kids with nowhere left to go.

“I know that there are parents or at least one parent who just told me that she had to leave her job because of all the closures,” Pham said.

She said some daycares have a year-long wait list because most have faced staffing issues and with nowhere else to go she turned to social media.

“I was hoping that maybe I can find some parents and we can maybe figure out a way to nanny share or contact a teacher who left or something,” Pham said.

While she has been working with parents to find a solution she has also been pushing for daycares to raise their pay in hopes of helping solve their issues.

“I’ve talked to teachers who have left and they’ve told me that they are getting higher pay elsewhere and that’s just the situation,” Pham said.

For now Pham said she has just been praying and hoping things get better soon.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.