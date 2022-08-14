Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday.

Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.

When the student crossed, a car traveling in the middle turning lane struck the student as he crossed the street. A City of Clarksville Crossing Guard and Clarksville Police Department officer were directing traffic at the time. Still, it was reported the student ran in between the crosswalks where the two were stationed.

The student was transported to VUMC via Life Flight, according to authorities. CPD officers, the School Resource Officer, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office patrol responded to the scene to render medical services.

Police said the student is awake and responsive. No other information is available at this time.

