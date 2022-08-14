Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car


(Pablo)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday.

Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.

When the student crossed, a car traveling in the middle turning lane struck the student as he crossed the street. A City of Clarksville Crossing Guard and Clarksville Police Department officer were directing traffic at the time. Still, it was reported the student ran in between the crosswalks where the two were stationed.

The student was transported to VUMC via Life Flight, according to authorities. CPD officers, the School Resource Officer, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office patrol responded to the scene to render medical services.

Police said the student is awake and responsive. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

jail generic
Shooting investigation leads to man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
One firefighter was injured battling a fire at a home on Superior Lane.
Firefighter injured battling Montgomery County house fire
Metro Nashville Police Department
Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect
Officials searching for missing man on Percy Priest Lake
Officials recover body from Percy Priest Lake