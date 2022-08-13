VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road.

John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.

Paule said he called the authorities after his car broke down on I-40. Within minutes of calling the police, the two officers showed up and assisted to temporarily repair his car so that he could safely drive off the interstate to his mechanic.

“I didn’t expect this,” Paule said. “I would like to thank Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn from the Lebanon Police Department for going above and beyond the call of duty today.”

