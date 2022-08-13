Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway.
On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide.
Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Mary Amrhein, both from Clarksville, were charged with first-degree murder.
