Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville


By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway.

On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide.

Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Mary Amrhein, both from Clarksville, were charged with first-degree murder.

