Tomato Art Fest kicks off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tomato Art Fest is back and it’s one community staple you don’t want to miss! With more than 200 vendors this year, the festival is expected to be loads of fun.

“I got a bumper sticker. I am excited just to remember this because I have never been to anything like this before,” said Sophie Ross, a festival attendee.

There are about 125 local and regional artists participating at the festival, located at 1006 Woodland St. in East Nashville.

From unique art to the food and even crafts, there’s something for everyone.

“There are over 50 events and contests. There are way too many to name, but everything from a Haiku contest to a Bloody Mary contest, the parade (and) there is an online pet costume contest,” explained Jack Davis, Festival Director.

On Saturday, thousands are expected for the big parade. If you plan to enjoy the fun, festival leaders say be sure to pack your patience and plan ahead.

“Know where you are going to park. I highly suggest looking at We-go or Lyft rideshare,” Davis said. “There are drop off points on our maps at TomatoArtFest.com.”

With 19 years running, many are excited to see the festival back in East Nashville.

“I love to see all of the houses decorated. I have a lot of friends that live in this area, and it is so fun,” said Mary Owens, festival attendee. “I feel like it’s a unifying thing,”

