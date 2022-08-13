TBI issues Silver Alert for Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Saturday to help find a missing 68-year-old Nashvillian.

TBI officials said they are looking for 68-year-old William Terry Pate, who was last seen wearing a gray Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

Pate is described as being 5′11″, weighing 109 pounds, and having gray hair and hazel eyes. He is said to have a medical condition that authorities believe would impair his ability to get home safely.

Authorities believe Pate may be in a 2017 Blue Ford Edge with TN tag “BFF5705 (photo pictured below is not the actual vehicle).

Car Pate is believed to be driving. (TBI)

Anyone with information regarding Pate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7329 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

