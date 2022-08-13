Police: 2 women accused of scamming men on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued arrest warrants for two women Friday who is accused of targeting men on Broadway in downtown Nashville for a fraud-related crime.

An investigation led by Central Precinct detectives led to the identification of Felicia N. Anderson, 33, as one of the two women who allegedly offered to help a man back to his hotel after drinking at a bar on June 17th. Instead, the victim told police he entered a light-colored SUV, feeling unsafe, and bailed from the vehicle. The following day, the victim realized that his credit cards had been stolen and used at several locations, including an Edmondson Pike Kroger.

Police said after reviewing the surveillance footage from the Kroger, a woman, later identified as Anderson, was using the victim’s credit card to purchase merchandise and withdraw cash at the self-checkout. In this case, Anderson now faces six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and six counts of identity theft.

Authorities said on May 28th; a man became separated from his friends. Around 3 a.m., he allegedly entered an older silver SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, thinking it was rideshare. The victim told the police when he later woke up at his short-term rental, he realized his iPhone and bank card had been stolen.

Surveillance video obtained by MNPD from a Murfreesboro Pike Kroger shows two women, identified as Anderson and Anesha Robinson, 32, using the victim’s card at the store later on May 28th.

Anderson and Robinson face three counts, each of fraudulent credit card use and identity theft in this case.

Anyone with information about either woman’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

