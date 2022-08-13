Officials confirm woman “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud was taken off the list Friday after being located and booked on the charge.

The Office of Inspector General and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, TN, Friday. Horner was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

According to investigators, Horner allegedly claimed to TennCare that her minor child was living with her, and as a result, she received over $28,084 in fees and claims on her behalf. However, it was later confirmed that the child was not in her custody.

“This arrest is significant because Ms. Horner was classified as one of our ‘most wanted’ because we weren’t able to locate her for more than a year,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “Everyone at the OIG is grateful for our partners in local law enforcement agencies who assist us in locating people who are being sought for TennCare fraud.”

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. In addition, anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982.

