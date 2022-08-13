Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced.

NFD crews turned the scene over to OEM and the TWRA and said a search is underway at this time. Nashville OEM deployed buoys and marked the location where the man was last seen.

TWRA and OEM are on the scene using a side scan sonar unit to locate the missing man.

A Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) will be deployed by TWRA to assist in the search.

