Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say.

And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job.

Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in the Chesapeake Drive area in July — around the time the city signed a contract with a new garbage company.

“It’s very irritating. Very, very, irritating,” Delores Hawkins said. “I don’t like it, and I try to keep up my yard because I’m the type of person that wants my yard to look better than anybody.”

Hawkins lives on Chesapeake Drive. For most of the past three weeks, she said her garbage can has sat out in her driveway waiting to be picked up.

“It’s horrible. To me, it makes my property look horrible,” Hawkins said. “The first week I paid some guy to empty the trash. I paid him $30.”

After a call from a WSMV viewer living on Chesapeake Circle Thursday, WSMV went out to the neighborhood to check it out.

We found dozens of dumpsters — some owned by the city and others by a private company — filled to the brim.

Shortly after our arrival though, a Metro Nashville Waste Services truck could be seen entering the neighborhood emptying garbage cans.

The city tells WSMV if a resident still has the cart from their previous private service, they recommend that they contact the private company so it can be collected and removed.

