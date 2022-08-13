Missing Nashville man found on side of I-40, Silver Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Saturday to help find a missing 68-year-old Nashvillian.

TBI officials said they were looking for 68-year-old William Terry Pate, who was last seen wearing a gray Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

Metro Nashville Police said Pate was located on the side of I-40 in an SUV that was out of gas. He will be returned safely to his family.

