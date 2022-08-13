Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody


Standoff scene in Lincoln County
Standoff scene in Lincoln County(WAFF)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday.

Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children.

Lincoln County Sheriff officials said Wednesday that three people were shot, including two children and the mother of one of the children. Another child and a male driving the car were unharmed in the shooting.

Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting

Fearn has been charged with five counts of first-degree attempted murder. No further information is available at this time.

