Man accused of shooting 3 children and 2 adults in custody

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday.

Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting three children and two adults.

Lincoln County Sheriff officials said Wednesday that three people were shot, including two children and the mother of one of the children. Another child and a male driving the car were unharmed in the shooting.

Fearn has been charged with five counts of first-degree attempted murder. No further information is available at this time.

