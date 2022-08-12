Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer.

“It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.

With more than 150 events and over 60 rides, the fair will officially kick off on Aug. 18 and run through the 27.

“We have 10 stages of musical entertainment every night which is very unique for a fair. We have all types of motocross events, livestock shows..” stated Clemons.

The fair theme is “95 reasons to Celebrate Tennessee.” The idea will come to life through a new interactive exhibit.

“We are excited about the Travel Tennessee exhibit. When we took on the Tennessee State Fair that was added to the Wilson County Fair, we wanted to make sure that we were involved and got participation from every county across the state,” explained Helen McPeak, Executive Director.

Despite worker shortages across the U.S., the fair will have plenty of staff. But for those looking to get involved, there are openings for cleaning crews and carnival workers.

“The fair is a whole lot like a reunion. People come back. People take vacations from other states to come here to the fair and it’s pretty awesome to be a part of something like that,” McPeak said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.