Walk Bike Nashville asks for changes to city’s policy on closing sidewalks, bikeways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Walk Bike Nashville delivered a petition with over 800 signatures to Mayor John Cooper’s office on Thursday morning asking for better policies in regards to closures that impact sidewalks and bikeways.

“We have a petition that it trying to encourage the mayor, city council and NDOT to create policies that prevent closure of sidewalks, bikeways, greenways and the pedestrian bridge,” Walk Bike Nashville Executive Director Meredith Montgomery said.

The group spoke on the steps of the Davidson County Courthouse joined by some Metro Council members before they made their way inside to the Mayor’s Office to deliver the petition.

“Unfortunately, when there’s major construction or big events, which happens pretty often, they close a lot of it down or they’ll reroute it to a different area that often puts pedestrians and bikers in a dangerous situation,” Walk Bike Nashville’s Naffie Njie said.

“In my district, District 7, one of the things I see frequently are construction trucks blocking sidewalks or blocking bike lanes,” Councilmember Emily Benedict said. “I want to make sure that they feel supported by our government.”

Leaders with the group said part of this stemmed from last year’s Music City Grand Prix.

“Last year there was some major closures with the Music City Grand Prix and there was not good communication about what was going to happen with our infrastructure during that huge build out period and during the event,” Montgomery said. “That infrastructure is already so limited and when you close it, even for a short period of time, it’s not like a car that there’s a safe detour to go another way, it may add a couple minutes. This is all of a sudden you don’t have a safe way to get where you’re going.”

Being able to access bike lanes is something Wesley Smith, a cyclist, understands.

“Between that and gas prices, it was really important for me to move to a neighborhood that was walkable and bikeable and to be able to bike to work when I need to,” Smith said. “When they have a route that they rely on and they bike or walk or walk along that route and when that’s closed down, it’s a real inconvenience to find another safe route.”

Njie said this year the Music City Grand Prix collaborated with them to make sure those detours were safer, but she added city leaders need to have policies in place that can be followed.

Walk Bike Nashville said it wants a real policy in writing to address the issue and one that will be passed by Metro Council.

“In situations like that, we want those detours to be safe and usable, and we want them to plan it far ahead of the events in order to work with the community,” Njie said.

“Of course, we would love to have a seat at the table and be a part of the conversation,” Montgomery said.

Officials with the Mayor’s Office received the petition and said the mayor is aware of the issues and they are looking into it.

Montgomery said concerned residents can still sign the petition on Walk Bike Nashville’s website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.