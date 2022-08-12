Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut.
The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors.
Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep rally on Wednesday, Aug. 17 where Titans mascot T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders will be giving away free Titans Donuts, Dunkin’-branded prizes, photos with fans, and more. The event will be at its 2036 Rosa L Parks Blvd store.
The donut will be available from Aug. 17 to 31.
