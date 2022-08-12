TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized


By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned.

Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the building was under construction.

They were caught on camera twice on July 24 and 31 before the fire on Aug. 7.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, items were damaged and defaced during those incidents and agents have been hoping someone may recognize the people in the photos or can identify the markings left behind.

“At this point, it is not clear whether the crimes are connected to the fire, which remains under investigation,” TBI said in a Facebook post.

If anyone has any information about the vandalism of the courthouse building in Gallatin that is currently under construction they should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

