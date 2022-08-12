SpaceX to launch satellites into orbit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Elon Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, is set to launch another round of satellites into orbit on Friday.

SpaceX is planning to launch Falcon 9 with 46 Starlink satellites on early Friday afternoon. The satellies are slated for low-Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. CT, from the Space Launch Complex at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California.

