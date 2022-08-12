Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking into a shooting in the Napier Area early Friday morning.

According to police, multiple shots were fired between 4-4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on University Court. The dispatch call was orginally made as an officer down situation.

There was an exchange of gunfire inside the apartment complex and officers were observed removing a man from the complex with gunshot injuries but his condition is unknown.

A large presence of law enforcement remain at the scene, including U.S. Marshals.

