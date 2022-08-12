Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by car
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning in South Nashville.
According to police at the scene, a woman was driving on Lafayette Street near University Court when she struck a pedestrian. The woman stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived to question her.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Metro’s fatal crash team was on scene for the investigation.
