Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning in South Nashville.

According to police at the scene, a woman was driving on Lafayette Street near University Court when she struck a pedestrian. The woman stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived to question her.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Metro’s fatal crash team was on scene for the investigation.

Police are at the scene of a pedestrian crash in South Nashville. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.