Nashville food bank sees spike in demand as inflation continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Inflation is leading to an uptick in the number of families a Nashville food bank serves.

Leaders at St. Luke’s Community House in Nashville say their food bank is serving twice as many families than this time last year.

“We served roughly 600 families last summer and this summer, it went up to 1,200,” said Diamond Dortch, the programs assistant at St. Luke’s Community House Food Bank.

“They’re wanting food,” added Patricia Nesbitt, chief program officer at the food bank. “Diapers is a big one, especially sizes four, five, and six. That’s something that we just can’t keep in stock here and hygiene items — basic household items like deodorant and cleaning supplies.”

Those who help run the food bank at St. Luke’s Community House say they can tell inflation has impacted many families.

“We can get a truck on Monday and that delivery is gone by Tuesday or Wednesday,” Dortch said.

Inflation is bringing even more people to their doors.

“In January, we distributed about 199 food boxes and last month, that was closer to 600 and it served over 1,200 individuals,” Nesbitt said.

The group said not only do these families need more food and household items, they need them more frequently.

“With the families that would normally come once a month, a lot of those families are coming weekly. Sometimes they’ll ask if they can come more than once a week just to get that food,” Dortch said. “A lot of people are doubling up now, so there may be eight people in a house now versus two, so of course they are requiring more food.”

To meet the increased needs, the food bank has added another day of service and are ordering larger from Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We have added an additional delivery truck day to try to keep up with that,” Dortch said. “We have also partnered with Amazon to get more deliveries out to families in addition to mobile meal delivery.”

Nesbitt said they partner with Second Harvest Food Bank for a lot of their supplies and food, but they are also accepting donations to help meet the need.

“Nashville has experienced this amazing growth, but as the city grows so do the disparities, and people who have always needed us for the last 100 years need us more than ever,” Nesbitt said. “They’re coming from further away than ever just to get those basic supplies they need for day to day living. We always welcome more donations for diapers and hygiene items especially and even cleaning products and shelf food, frozen meat — those are usually things we’re getting asked for the most.”

