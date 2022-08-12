Man in critical condition after Murfreesboro shooting, police investigating

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m.

The victim was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics started treatment on the scene.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives have two persons of interest who may be responsible for the shooting. However, MPD is not yet releasing their identities.

As of Friday, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.