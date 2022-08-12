Lebanon parents frustrated over ongoing bus shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Lebanon are frustrated the bus driver shortage has gotten so dire, that they are forced to find alternate ways to take their children to school.

Timothy Groce sends his high schoolers to the bus stop every morning. They don’t always get picked up. “It’s frustrating,” he said.

Since his oldest started going to Lebanon High School last year, he said it’s rare they have transportation, which puts them in a bind. “We have one truck between the two of us,” he explained. He also claimed they’re rarely given enough notice.

A spokesperson for Wilson County said they’re under the strain of a bus driver shortage felt by almost every district in the nation. “We have a complete understanding that our current inability to fully cover all routes every day within our system causes inconveniences for families, who are reliant upon bus transportation for their child,” Spokesperson Bart Barker said. Bart added that parents are typically notified in advance, but in some instances they’re late.

“You’ve got some parents that they’re working a job, that if they just up and walk away to take their kids to school, a lot of jobs in Lebanon, they’re not really understanding about that,” Groce said. Their driver was out for the week, and it’s unclear when they’ll be back. “I want somebody there to do exactly what they’re paid to do. They’re there to make sure our kids get home safely.”

Here is the full statement WSMV received from Wilson County:

“Our district, along with many others, are feeling the strain of widespread bus driver shortages. We have a complete understanding that our current inability to fully cover all routes every day within our system causes inconveniences for families who are reliant upon bus transportation for their children. If you’re a family that’s experiencing a route that’s routinely down, please know that we’re doing all that we can to recruit and onboard added drivers. We also ask anyone who’s interested in driving a bus to please contact our district.”

