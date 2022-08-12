First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous few days on tap with low humidity

Today is going to be a gorgeous day with temperatures in the mid 80s, good afternoon sunshine and significantly lower humidity for our afternoon.

Saturday is shaping up to be a great day as well with low humidity, highs in the 80s and a good deal of sunshine all day.

Sunday will get slightly more humid with temperatures back near 90 in the afternoon, but it’s looking like a great end to our weekend.

As we start off next week, there is an isolated shower or thunderstorm threat for Monday, but it is really looking like most, if not all of us, will stay dry.

A shower or storm also cannot be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday, but as of now, nothing is looking overly widespread. Temperatures through mid-week will stay in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will also be in the 80s on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

