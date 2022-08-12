Farmer’s Almanac releases 2022 Winter Outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people swear by it, while others take it with a grain of salt. Either way, whenever the Farmer’s Almanac releases its winter weather predictions, it captures a lot of attention.

The Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting weather across the country for decades. Sometimes it uses sources like old wife’s tales, other times it’s by weather patterns through history. Whether you believe it or not, it’s fun to follow along.

This year, they say that Tennessee and Kentucky should brace for unreasonably cold weather and snow that will be shivery, wet, and slushy.

But just how accurate is the Farmer’s Almanac? Typically, they’re 50/50. However, last year, they were spot on. They predicted a “frosty flip-flop” winter for Tennessee, and they were right. We had a usually wet winter last year with above-average rainfall, along with temperatures in the teens by January and several days of significant snow.

They also predicted many of the big storms we had across the country last year, like the Nor’easter at the end of October and the unusual blizzard at the end of April.

But remember-- this is just a prediction. You can only get an accurate forecast seven days out. The First Alert Weather team will always have you covered every season.

