Amy Grant postpones fall tour dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her upcoming tour dates for September and October.

Grant is postponing the tour to recover from injuries sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27.

According to Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, she will resume her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual “Christmas At The Ryman” residency with her husband Vince Gill.

“She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates,” said Cooke. “Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way.”

All concerts will be rescheduled from February to April 2023 and tickets will be honored at the new dates. For further updates please visit amygrant.com.

