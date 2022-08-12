Amy Grant postpones fall tour dates

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her upcoming tour dates for September and October.

Grant is postponing the tour to recover from injuries sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27.

According to Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, she will resume her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual “Christmas At The Ryman” residency with her husband Vince Gill.

“She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates,” said Cooke. “Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way.”

All concerts will be rescheduled from February to April 2023 and tickets will be honored at the new dates. For further updates please visit amygrant.com.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in...
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident at Nashville park

Latest News

Amy grant postpones shows
Amy Grant postpones shows
WSMV University shootout
Homicide suspect injured in gunfight with U.S. Marshals
Secretary of State's Tennessee Student Mock Election
Tennessee students invited to participate in mock election
WSMV news flash
Friday morning News Update