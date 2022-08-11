Woman raises money for abortion care through food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville sexual assault survivor is raising money for Abortion Care for Tennessee, a nonprofit that helps people pay for reproductive and sexual health care. Wright says she’s hoping to teach her five-year-old daughter the importance of standing up for what you believe in.

Adrianne Wright has spent the past three months teaching her daughter how to make lumpia, a Filipino spring roll recipe that’s been passed down by Adrianne’s mother. This started to teach her daughter about her family’s Filipino heritage but has since turned into a movement for change. The two of them have been making more than 100 lumpia rolls each month and selling the savory dish to Nashville neighbors. They donate the proceeds to Abortion Care for Tennessee. So far, they have donated more than $2,000 to the nonprofit.

“It’s a great way to celebrate our culture but also share that everybody has something to give, and this is the way we are giving back,” Wright said.

Adrianne says the mission behind Abortion Care for Tennessee is close to her heart. She turned to Planned Parenthood for help when she became pregnant after being kidnapped by three men when she was in high school.

“I found myself pregnant at 16 after that assault and if I had not had the access to an abortion, my life would be very different today,” said Wright. “And so showing my daughter that bodily autonomy is so important and that you can give back, everyone has something to give starting with our community. It’s a lifelong lesson to have.”

Abortion is still legal in Tennessee during the first six weeks of pregnancy but on August 25, that will change. Once the trigger law goes into effect, the closest abortion clinic Nashvillians will have access to is in Carbondale, Illinois.

