Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year.

This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling.

FYI: Tennessee is waiving the state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023.https://t.co/EavAupa6z7 — State Rep. Kelly Keisling (@KellyKeislingTN) August 11, 2022

The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include passenger motor vehicles and motor homes.

The state portion of the fee that is waived is $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.