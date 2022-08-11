Prison reform expert pleads guilty in federal court on weapon charges


Alex Friedmann faces federal and state charges after he's accused of leaving items that could...
Alex Friedmann faces federal and state charges after he's accused of leaving items that could be used to escape from the new Downtown Detention Center.(WSMV)
By Jeremy Finley and Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alex Friedmann, convicted last month of planting weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center while it was under construction in 2019, entered a guilty plea in federal court on Thursday on a charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Friedmann, who was considered a prison reform expert, was found guilty on July 21 on a charge of vandalism over $250,000 by a Davidson County Criminal Court jury.

WSMV4 Investigates has been reporting how he’s accused of dressing up like a construction worker in 2019 to infiltrate the jail to plant weapons inside.

A short recess in federal court was taken as Friedmann’s attorneys and U.S. attorneys met to discuss terms about his jail concerns.

