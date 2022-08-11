Prison reform expert pleads guilty in federal court on weapon charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alex Friedmann, convicted last month of planting weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center while it was under construction in 2019, entered a guilty plea in federal court on Thursday on a charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Friedmann, who was considered a prison reform expert, was found guilty on July 21 on a charge of vandalism over $250,000 by a Davidson County Criminal Court jury.

BREAKING: Alex Friedmann pleads guilty to a federal charge of felon in possession of a handgun. Plea comes after Friedmann was found guilty of vandalism that occurred during his hiding of weapons inside the downtown detention center. Developing…https://t.co/bRuIShEVKg — Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) August 11, 2022

WSMV4 Investigates has been reporting how he’s accused of dressing up like a construction worker in 2019 to infiltrate the jail to plant weapons inside.

A short recess in federal court was taken as Friedmann’s attorneys and U.S. attorneys met to discuss terms about his jail concerns.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.