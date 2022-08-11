Pregnancy Care Center provides support for expectant mothers

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Pregnancy Care Center in Old Hickory is one of several pregnancy resource centers across the Midstate.

The center relies on donations as they make sure new moms have everything they need to begin their parenting journey.

From peer-to-peer counseling to parenting classes, the center also stays with families and individuals for up to two years after a child is born and connect them with local programs and churches.

“We exist to empower individuals to make life-affirming decisions through education, counseling, and support,” explained Jill Waggoner, who works at the center. “All this is based on the ministry of Jesus Christ, so that looks like free pregnancy tests, free ultrasound...”

Waggoner ensures the services and programs are free and confidential.

“We really have established ourselves here as a place of hope, as a place of help and that’s what I know, all pregnancy resource centers want to be in the communities where they live and serve,” Waggoner said.

The ministry plans to open a second location in Lebanon, as early as this October.

