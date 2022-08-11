Nearly a dozen new monkeypox cases reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department’s weekly monkeypox report shows the infection is spreading within Davidson County.

Metro Public Health Department officials confirm a total of 28 presumptive cases of monkeypox have been reported in Nashville/Davidson County in 2022. Seven of those 28 cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

Health department officials said the total number of monkeypox cases in Davidson County has grown by 11 in the past week.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

