Nearly a dozen new monkeypox cases reported in Davidson County

(Source: Associated Press)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department’s weekly monkeypox report shows the infection is spreading within Davidson County.

Metro Public Health Department officials confirm a total of 28 presumptive cases of monkeypox have been reported in Nashville/Davidson County in 2022. Seven of those 28 cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

Health department officials said the total number of monkeypox cases in Davidson County has grown by 11 in the past week.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

For more information, visit the CDC website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Friedmann faces federal and state charges after he's accused of leaving items that could...
Prison reform expert pleads guilty in federal court on weapon charges
Clarksville couple sentenced to federal prison for child porn
WSMV baby supplies
Pregnancy Care Center provides support for expectant mothers
A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon.
Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County