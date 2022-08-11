Nashville VA donates to vets impacted by devastating Kentucky floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Staff at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) helped out veterans and current service members impacted by the deadly Kentucky flooding on Thursday.

TVHS team members left the Nashville VA campus Thursday morning en route to Whitesburg, Kentucky with several boxes filled with socks, hygiene products and personal goods, according to a media release. Veterans and troops impacted by the flooding can pick up items Aug. 13 or 14 at the Letcher County Recreational Center.

“We may not be based in Kentucky, but our goal is to help Veterans no matter where they’re geographically located,” TVHS Executive Director Dan Dücker said. “I’m really touched by the work our team did to put this together.”

The donation was a joint effort between TVHS and the Nashville Vet Center.

