MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it.

Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.

It was deemed safe and operations at the police precinct and the county clerk’s office, located at 3701 James Kay Lane, resumed as normal.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV hiker rescue
Hiker saved from rising waters in Putnam Co.
WSMV Alex Friedmann
Alex Friedmann enters guilty plea for felony gun possession
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
WSMV news flash
Thursday morning News Update