MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it.

Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.

It was deemed safe and operations at the police precinct and the county clerk’s office, located at 3701 James Kay Lane, resumed as normal.

