Metro Nashville officials address 2019 culvert flooding complaints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials announced Wednesday their plans to address flooding issues damaging one neighborhood in Nashville for the past three years.

In 2019, WSMV4 Investigates found that many residents of Ackerman Court were being tapped in their homes due to storms regularly flooding their streets. Neighbors partly blamed outdated and too small culverts that couldn’t keep up with the amounts of rain Nashville was getting. Metro Water had previously told us that at the time, they had $150 million worth of backlogged repairs and improvements to make.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Cooper said he plans to assist in the efforts to repair the flooding problems in 17 different neighborhoods throughout Nashville.

“The old culvert has deteriorated to the point that the pipe no longer had a bottom roadway lateral was washing into the creek, and undermining the roadway,” Cooper said.

One neighbor whose home was affected by the flooding told us she is happy the city is finally addressing the issue. “We are grateful for WSMV for helping move the story forward and help us be heard. My best advice is to keep advocating and let your story be heard,” said Resident Maribeth Nicholson.

