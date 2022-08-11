Mayor Cooper and Planned Parenthood to host ‘Post Roe’ forum in prep for state’s abortion ban

By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s abortion law goes into effect on August 25, banning the procedure across the state.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting a ‘Post Roe’ forum along with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Thursday where attorneys and physicians will be answering questions. They will also discuss how about how people can get information and resources when those new laws go into effect.

Francie Hunt, from Planned Parenthood, will moderate the discussion. Hunt knows some doctors are concerned about this legislation because it bans abortions, unless doctors get approval to perform an abortion for at risk mothers.

“So the important thing that I think you’ll hear at this panel is for people to understand that our abortion restriction in Tennessee is not only an outright ban, but it bans all abortion so that means if you have a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy, any abortion that a physician conducts is a class C felony,” Hunt explained.

The ‘Post Roe’ forum starts at 6:00 p.m. at Conexion Americas at 2195 Nolensville Pike.

Seats are limited, so be sure to register online here.

