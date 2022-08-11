Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon.

The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.

The teams worked together to save the stranded hiker.

The rescue squad reported the hiker was tired and wet but was otherwise uninjured.

