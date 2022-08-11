Hendersonville Police arrest man for alleged child abuse

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, Aug. 8, the Hendersonville Police Department began investigating a child abuse situation.

The investigation revealed that a 3-year-old child had been physically assaulted and had several bruises visible on his body.

Officials with HPD believed 32-year-old Kyle Serritella was responsible for the abuse and he was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 11 for one count of aggravated child abuse.

Serritella will appear in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

Police asked that anyone with information on the case call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application

