First Alert Forecast: Spotty rain today followed by gorgeous weekend conditions

Today will be our last unsettled weather day across the Mid State as drier and less humid weather is expected to end the week and as we head through our weekend.

Rain coverage will be more spotty today than what we’ve seen over the last few days, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella handy for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s. The last of the showers will fall apart late this afternoon and this evening and then overnight lows will drop back into the 60s.

Tomorrow is going to be a gorgeous day with temperatures in the mid 80s, good afternoon sunshine and significantly lower humidity for our afternoon!

Saturday is shaping up to be a great day as well with low humidity, highs in the 80s and a good deal of sunshine all day.

Sunday will get slightly more humid with temperatures back near 90 in the afternoon, but it’s looking like a great end to our weekend!

As we start off next week there’s an isolated shower or thunderstorm threat Monday and Tuesday, but it’s really looking like most if not all of us stay dry.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.