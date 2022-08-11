Final Supermoon of 2022 rises tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final Supermoon of the year will illuminate the skies tonight.

A supermoon is especially big and bright. It happens when the moon is at its fullest and closest to Earth.

This one is called the Sturgeon Moon because Native Americans considered this a great time of year for catching sturgeon in the Great Lakes.

The supermoon’s peak will be at 8:36 P.M. with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

If you can’t catch it tonight, check it out tomorrow. While it won’t be at its peak like it will be tonight, it will be almost as big and bright in Friday night’s sky.

The next supermoons won’t be until August 1, 2023 and August 31, 2023.

