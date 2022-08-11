Clarksville PD searching man involved in robbery, sexual assault on Peachers Mill Road


By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are searching for a man who was possibly involved in a robbery and sexual assault incident.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9 between 1:45 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. a person was walking north on Peacher Mill Road between Chum’s Discount Tobacco Store and Kenwood Baptist Church when all of a sudden a person came up to them from behind.

The victim told officials that the person in charge of the incident was a young Black male with a slender build in his late teens to early twenties wearing all black clothing including a long sleeve shirt, pants and a mask covering his face.

The man also has a small handgun during the incident, according to officials.

After the assault, the man left the area on foot heading north on Peachers Mill Road.

Detectives are asking for anyone with doorbell or security cameras to review the footage to see if anyone fits the description and was walking in the area during the mentioned time frame.

Anyone with information or footage, please reach out to Detective Pendarvis at 931-648-0656, ext. 5231.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

